Tape measures, tapas on tap as indoor dining draws near

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Tape measures will join tapas as social distancing becomes essential to the ambiance at New Jersey restaurants preparing for the limited resumption Friday of indoor dining. Gov. Phil Murphy gave the go-ahead on Monday for indoor dining not to exceed 25% of capacity. Now thousands of New Jersey eateries are scrambling to prepare for the change. They are digging wine bottles of out storage, trying to hire new servers after many prospective workers have gone back to school, measuring 6 feet between tables, and guessing how much food and staffing will be needed when no one knows for sure what demand will be.