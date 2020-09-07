Raye Zaragoza – The It Girl

Raye Zaragoza (pronounced zarah-GO-zah) is an award winning singer-songwriter who Paste Magazine called “one of the most politically relevant artists in her genre.” First-generation Japanese-American on her mother’s side, indigenous on her father’s side, and raised in New York City, Raye shares her unique perspective and stories through songs that are both inspiring and thought-provoking. Writing about social issues comes naturally to Raye. “As a woman of color in America, social issues are things you deal with and see every day of your life,” she says. “I write about my experience and oftentimes my existence has been laced with injustice.” Rayeís modern-day protest music been featured on Billboard, Democracy Now!, and PopMatters. Raye was a featured panelist at SXSW 2018 and Bonnaroo 2019, and was a nominee for No Depression’s 2019 Singer-Songwriter Award. She has toured in support of Dispatch, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Rising Appalachia, William Elliott Whitmore, Dar Williams, Donovan Woods, and many more.

“Growing up, all I ever wanted to be was the ‘It girl.’ I thought that meant I needed to be a pretty blonde princess Barbie who met her Prince Charming and rode off into the sunset. This fantasy left me with immense inner turmoil and self-hatred. In high school, I would even lighten my skin with lemon juice, dye my hair lighter, and wear blue contacts. I truly thought that in order to be beautiful, you had to be white. “The It Girl” is my outcry for diverse representation in media, a plea to throw out the old rule book of western expectations of women. I am proud to be a multicultural brown woman with insecurities and a vibrant intersectional identity that I continue to grapple with. I hope young girls of today will know that the It Girl is whatever the hell they want to be. Itís time we throw the arbitrary social boxes and expectations for women in the recycling bin.”

