Another new pandemic reality? Election gets shaken up

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Add voting to the list of routines shaken up this year because of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and the traditional kickoff to campaign season, though many have been closely watching for months. New Jersey is embarking on its first mostly mail-in general election, but Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s plans for balloting face a legal challenge from President Donald Trump’s campaign. That injects some uncertainty into what voting will look like. Could the federal judge hearing the case side with the Trump campaign and order traditional, in-person voting at machines? No one knows yet.