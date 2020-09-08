Murphy says smoking inside casinos won’t be allowed

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says smoking inside Atlantic City’s casinos won’t be allowed after all as restaurants reopen. Murphy, a Democrat, announced the about-face during a COVID-19 news conference in Trenton on Friday. He says his administration has “looked closely at the science” and concluded that smoking is too risky. The governor had signed an executive order reopening restaurants Friday from their coronavirus pause. The order would have permitted smoking at casinos as well.Friday was the first time indoor dining has been permitted in the state since March.