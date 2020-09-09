NJ schools restart, with most returning to hybrid lessons

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Students across New Jersey started school Tuesday, with most returning to hybrid in-person and remote lessons. The school-year shakeup stems from the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in nearly 195,000 positive cases and more than 14,000 deaths. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said 388 school districts opted for a hybrid model, which entails classroom and remote learning. There were 69 districts with all in-person learning, and 238 with all-remote starts. Murphy says 28 districts have schools in them that went with a combination of those models.