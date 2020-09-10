Murphy suspends removal of informal turnpike flag displays

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy has overruled the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s decision to remove informal displays of the American flag from highway overpasses. NJ Advance Media reports that Gov. Murphy announced that the removal of flags would be suspended and that he did not like the idea during his afternoon coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. Turnpike Authority officials say that displaying flags of any kind violated an administrative rule. State Senator Declan O’Scanlon says that the proliferation of many types of flags poses safety and legal concerns however he says that he would have liked officials to collaborated on a legislative solution.