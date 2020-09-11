County to sponsor a “Tribute in Lights” in honor of 9/11

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – In honor of the lives lost and the fearless display of heroism by rescue teams and citizens who responded to the tragedy on September 11, 2001, the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders will sponsor a “Tribute in Lights” for three nights beginning on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

“Whether at an organized ceremony or privately, everyone should be granted the opportunity to honor and remember the tragic events that occurred on 9/11,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “Now 19 years later, we remember those who died and recognize the thousands who survived. We remember American freedoms and liberties and we reaffirm our commitment to defend freedom against all enemies.”

The lights will be illuminated from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13. The lights will be visible from Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook.

“The Freeholders felt that it was incredibly important to sponsor these tribute lights to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the tragic attacks that occurred on 9/11,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “For the families of those lost and to those who are still fighting illnesses stemming from the cleanup, please know Monmouth County will never forget. We especially remember the 147 men and women who called our county home.”

At 266 feet, this overlook in Atlantic Highlands sits on the highest natural elevation on the Atlantic seaboard (excluding islands) from Maine to the Yucatan providing beautiful views of Sandy Hook, Sandy Hook Bay, Raritan Bay and the New York skyline. This 12-acre site is also home to Monmouth County’s 9/11 Memorial.

There were 147 people from Monmouth County who perished in the terrorists attacks of September 11th, 2001. For days and weeks afterward, people visited Mount Mitchill to reflect and remember.

In 2002, the Monmouth County 9/11 Committee formed and began making plans for a fitting tribute to the victims, heroes, and events of September 11th. The group’s first responsibility was to select a memorial to fit into Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook. The 9/11 Committee then embarked on a major fundraising effort to finance the Memorial. By midsummer 2005 the group exceeded its goal by raising $296,000. Continued donations will support the upkeep and maintenance of the Memorial.