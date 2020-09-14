2 dead, 6 wounded in shooting near Rutgers University campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting near the Rutgers University campus in New Jersey killed two people and wounded six others. Middlesex County prosecutors and New Brunswick police said officers responding to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday found eight people with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said the victims were taken to various hospitals and two male victims were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Police and prosecutors say the investigation so far indicates that “there is no affiliation with Rutgers University or its students.”