I Dont Know How But They Found Me – Leave Me Alone

I Dont Know How But They Found Me, often shortened to IDKHow (stylized as iDKHOW), is an American musical duo based in Salt Lake City, Utah and formed in 2016. The band consists of lead vocalist and bassist Dallon Weekes and drummer Ryan Seaman. Prior to the formation of the band, Dallon Weekes and Ryan Seaman were long-time friends who had worked together in the past. Seaman joined Weekes’ former band the Brobecks in 2008 and performed drums for Weekes’ solo projects, including the songs “Sickly Sweet Holidays” and “Please Don’t Jump (It’s Christmas)”. Initially a solo effort, Weekes had been writing and recording songs while on the road with Panic! at the Disco for several years. Seaman performed drums on the record, which led to Weekes proposing the idea to present it as a duo. As evidenced by old tweets and also Weekes confirming it in interviews, the “I Dont Know How But They Found Me” moniker and project idea had existed since 2009.

Uniquely, the punctuation of the band name is intentionally incorrect, with no apostrophe in “don’t” and no comma after “how”. Weekes credited it to his time in Panic! at the Disco, stating that “punctuation was a big deal [in the band], so I just wanted to take the opposite approach and get rid of it all.” The name of the band was inspired by a quote from the movie Back to the Future. Weekes and Seaman began secretly performing in small venues from late-2016 to mid-2017. Even when confronted with photos and videos taken at the shows, Weekes and Seaman denied the whole project for months. Weekes later stated that they did not want to exploit both his and Seaman’s name recognition and association with the well-known bands they played in. Seaman would depart his band Falling in Reverse in May 2017, followed by Weekes with Panic! at the Disco in December.

