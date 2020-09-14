NJ voters weigh putting pot legalization in constitution

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey could be the latest state to legalize recreational marijuana if voters say yes to the constitutional amendment. Ballots are about to go out to all registered voters in New Jersey’s first-ever mostly vote-by-mail election. In addition to voting for president, U.S. Senate and House, they’ll also decide whether to amend the state constitution to permit those 21 and older to use marijuana. The amendment also allows for the state to set up a regulated market for the drug. New Jersey would become the 12th state in addition to the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana, if the question succeeds.