Monmouth, Ocean County Freeholder Directors promote extended summer season, fall at Jersey Shore

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Ocean County Freeholder Director Joseph H. Vicari are teaming up to promote the region as a viable destination to visit during an extended summer season. Both Directors serve as the tourism liaisons in their respective counties.

“There is no question on how different this summer season looked at the Jersey Shore due to the ongoing impact from Covid-19,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “From social distancing guidelines and limited badge sales to restrictions placed on our restaurant and small business industries, summer 2020 was certainly a tough one for our merchants and towns. This is why it is important to spread the message that just because Labor Day has come and gone, doesn’t mean summer is over in Monmouth and Ocean counties.”

While Labor Day may mark the symbolic end of the summer season, Freeholder Director Vicari encouraged both residents and visitors to embrace what has become known as “local summer” and the upcoming fall season at the Jersey Shore.

“Many of our beaches have extended their season and some continue to provide lifeguard coverage in September,” said Freeholder Director Vicari. “From the shore to the mainland, we have exciting attractions, events and natural wonders to explore, along with fall farm experiences and fun Halloween frights! There is so much to enjoy as a local in Monmouth and Ocean counties.”

Both Director Arnone and Director Vicari encourage residents and visitors to take advantage of the area’s late summer and upcoming fall activities that include hayrides, pumpkin picking and other outdoor family fun activities through November. They also encourage everyone to check out the small businesses and restaurants throughout the area.

For additional information on Monmouth and Ocean counties, visit www.tourism.visitmonmouth.com and www.oceancountytourism.com to see a list of local attractions, events and more.