Uncounted ballots from New Jersey July primary found in bin

NEWTON, N.J. (AP) — Officials have counted more than 1,600 ballots from New Jersey’s July primary that were found last week in a “mislabeled” bin. The New Jersey Herald reports the 1,666 ballots from Sussex County were placed in a “secure area” at the county election office and were not discovered until Thursday. Board of Elections Administrator Marge McCabe said in a statement Monday that after notifying the state of the error, the remaining votes were counted Saturday. She said the newly tallied votes “did not change the outcome” of any races. A majority of county residents voted by mail during the coronavirus pandemic and the county election board temporarily relocated to Sussex County Community College to count the votes while social distancing.