County seeking employers for Central Jersey “Drive Thru Job Fair”

LINCROFT, NJ – In collaboration with Middlesex and Ocean Counties, the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Workforce Development have announced the first-ever Central Jersey “Drive Thru Job Fair” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 in the Brookdale Community College, 765 Newman Spring Road.

The Workforce Development Board is currently seeking employers to register for the event. There is no cost to participate for both employers and jobseekers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participating employers do not attend in-person. No employers will have tables or be onsite for this job fair. Employers must submit 750 copies of a one-page flyer listing job opportunities to Monmouth County Workforce Development, 17 Christopher Way, Eatontown, by 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.

“Since mid-March of this year, more than 93,000 residents have filed for unemployment in Monmouth County alone due to the health pandemic,” said Freeholder Patrick Impreveduto, liaison to the Monmouth County Workforce Development Board. “The Central Jersey Drive Thru Job Fair is an innovative opportunity for employers in the region to safely seek out potential candidates to fill vacant positions. The Workforce Development Board will organize all of the job opportunities provided by the employers and create a uniform packet to be distributed to jobseekers at the Drive Thru Job Fair.”

Employers interested in participating for the Drive Thru Job Fair can register here. For more information, contact Christine Dykeman at 732-683-8850, ext. 2525 or email christine.dykeman@dol.nj.gov.