House races feature party-switcher Van Drew, Dems on defense

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters will be electing representatives in all 12 U.S. House districts in November’s first-ever mostly mail-in election. Democrats are on defense in three seats they picked up in 2018. The highest-profile race is in the 2nd District where Republican incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew faces Democrat Amy Kennedy for the seat he won as a Democrat in 2018. Van Drew gained national attention for switching parties during the House impeachment of GOP President Donald Trump, saying there was no place for him in the Democratic Party as an opponent of impeachment.