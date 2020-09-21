moe. – Dangerous Game

Hailed by American Songwriter for their “mind-bending musicality”, moe. is treasured for their mesmerizing musical synergy, unfettered showmanship, and smart, resonant songcraft. For three decades, the band has corralled myriad musical forms on a truly original journey rich with crafty, clever songwriting and astonishing resourcefulness. Fueled by an impassioned fan base, moe. has spent much of those thirty years on the road, encompassing countless live performances marked by eclectic wit, deep friendship, and exploratory invention.

Having built an enduring legacy with hard work and a confirmed commitment to creativity and community, moe. seem as surprised as anyone to find themselves at such a significant landmark. 2020’s THIS IS NOT, WE ARE, the band’s 12th studio album includes eight new songs, most of which were road tested over the past two years of touring. Despite current circumstances, moe. is celebrating their milestone anniversary with characteristic self-deprecation and wistful optimism. Here’s to the next thirty. “Thirty years is a long run,” Co-founder Rob Derhak says, “to be with the same guys. I haven’t even been married for thirty years.”

https://www.facebook.com/moe.org

https://moe.org/

