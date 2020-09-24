Another guilty plea in bust of New Jersey heroin ring

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Another person arrested in a 2018 federal takedown of a heroin distribution ring that operated in central New Jersey has pleaded guilty. The U.S. attorney’s office says Daniel McHugh of Sayreville on Tuesday admitted to conspiracy and possession with attempt to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin. McHugh is the 13th person charged in November 2018 to plead guilty. Authorities say the group distributed narcotics in the Raritan Bayshore area of Middlesex and upper Monmouth counties in 2017 and 2018. Last year, state authorities arrested 32 people who operated a heroin ring in the same area. McHugh faces a mandatory five-year prison term when he’s sentenced in January.