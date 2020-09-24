County announces mail-in ballot drop box locations

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has announced the mail-in ballot drop box locations, as per the Governor’s Executive Order No. 177, for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“Regardless of the State mandated changes, it is essential to have your vote counted for the General Election,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Board of Elections. “On November 3, there will be limited in-person polling locations with only paper ballots available. Because of the State mandates, residents will need to utilize the 17 mail-in ballot drop boxes throughout the County to deposit your mail-in ballot.”

All registered voters do not need to submit a vote-by-mail application; however, voters will receive mail-in ballots for voting in the 2020 General Election. Sample ballots will not be mailed for the Election. Instead, the County Clerk’s Office will send a postcard to voters indicating their polling location for the 2020 General Election. A sample ballot will be available online at monmouthcountyvotes.com.

Limited in-person polling locations will be open on Election Day. Voting machines will be unavailable, except for ADA-accessible ballot marking devices.

Registered and active voters can deposit their completed mail-in ballot in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the following locations:

Aberdeen Township

Aberdeen Municipal Building

1 Aberdeen Square

Aberdeen, NJ 07747

Allentown Borough

Allentown Borough Hall

8 North Main Street

P.O. Box 487

Allentown, NJ 08501

Asbury Park City

Asbury Park City Hall

City Council Chambers (Bangs Avenue Entrance)

1 Municipal Plaza

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Belmar Borough

Borough of Belmar Municipal Building

601 Main Street

Belmar, NJ 07719

Eatontown Borough

Eatontown Borough Municipal Building –

Rear Entrance

47 Broad Street

Eatontown, NJ 07724

Freehold Township

Board of Elections Office

Special Services Complex Building –

Side Entrance

300 Halls Mill Road

Freehold, NJ 07728

Hazlet Township

Hazlet Agency – NJ Motor Vehicle Commission

1374 Highway 36 Airport Plaza

Hazlet, NJ 07730

Howell Township

Howell Township Municipal Building –

Rear Entrance

4567 Route 9 North

Howell, NJ 07731

Long Branch City

Long Branch City Hall

344 Broadway

Long Branch, NJ 07740

Manalapan Township

Manalapan Township Municipal Building

120 County Rd 522

Manalapan, NJ 07726

Middletown Township

Croydon Hall

900 Leonardville Road

Middletown, NJ 07737

Middletown Municipal Building

1 Kings Hwy

Middletown Township, NJ 07748

Neptune Township

Neptune Township Municipal Building

25 Neptune Boulevard

Neptune, NJ 07753

Ocean Township

Ocean Township Town Hall

399 Monmouth Road

Oakhurst, NJ 07755

Red Bank Borough

Red Bank Borough Municipal Building

90 Monmouth Street

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Rumson Borough

Rumson Borough Hall (front parking lot)

80 East River Road

Rumson, NJ 07760

Wall Township

Wall Township Municipal Building

2700 Allaire Road

Wall, NJ 07719

For more information about the 2020 General Election, contact the Board of Elections at 732-431-7802 or go to www.monmouthcountyvotes.com.