County announces mail-in ballot drop box locations

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has announced the mail-in ballot drop box locations, as per the Governor’s Executive Order No. 177, for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“Regardless of the State mandated changes, it is essential to have your vote counted for the General Election,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Board of Elections. “On November 3, there will be limited in-person polling locations with only paper ballots available. Because of the State mandates, residents will need to utilize the 17 mail-in ballot drop boxes throughout the County to deposit your mail-in ballot.”
All registered voters do not need to submit a vote-by-mail application; however, voters will receive mail-in ballots for voting in the 2020 General Election. Sample ballots will not be mailed for the Election. Instead, the County Clerk’s Office will send a postcard to voters indicating their polling location for the 2020 General Election. A sample ballot will be available online at monmouthcountyvotes.com.
Limited in-person polling locations will be open on Election Day. Voting machines will be unavailable, except for ADA-accessible ballot marking devices.
Registered and active voters can deposit their completed mail-in ballot in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the following locations:
Aberdeen Township
Aberdeen Municipal Building
1 Aberdeen Square
Aberdeen, NJ 07747
8 North Main Street
P.O. Box 487
Allentown, NJ 08501
Asbury Park City
Asbury Park City Hall
City Council Chambers (Bangs Avenue Entrance)
1 Municipal Plaza
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Belmar Borough
Borough of Belmar Municipal Building
601 Main Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
Eatontown Borough
Eatontown Borough Municipal Building –
Rear Entrance
47 Broad Street
Eatontown, NJ 07724
Freehold Township
Board of Elections Office
Special Services Complex Building –
Side Entrance
300 Halls Mill Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
Hazlet Township
Hazlet Agency – NJ Motor Vehicle Commission
1374 Highway 36 Airport Plaza
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Howell Township
Howell Township Municipal Building –
Rear Entrance
4567 Route 9 North
Howell, NJ 07731
Long Branch City
Long Branch City Hall
344 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Manalapan Township
Manalapan Township Municipal Building
120 County Rd 522
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Middletown Township
Croydon Hall
900 Leonardville Road
Middletown, NJ 07737
Middletown Municipal Building
1 Kings Hwy
Middletown Township, NJ 07748
Neptune Township
Neptune Township Municipal Building
25 Neptune Boulevard
Neptune, NJ 07753
Ocean Township
Ocean Township Town Hall
399 Monmouth Road
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
Red Bank Borough
Red Bank Borough Municipal Building
90 Monmouth Street
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Rumson Borough
Rumson Borough Hall (front parking lot)
80 East River Road
Rumson, NJ 07760
Wall Township
Wall Township Municipal Building
2700 Allaire Road
Wall, NJ 07719
For more information about the 2020 General Election, contact the Board of Elections at 732-431-7802 or go to www.monmouthcountyvotes.com.