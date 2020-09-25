Jail term reduced for ex-cop in alcohol-related fatal crash

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A judge has reduced the jail sentence given to a former police officer who was driving drunk when he struck and killed a woman while off-duty three years ago. When he was sentenced in 2018, Jake Pascucci was ordered to serve 364 days in the county jail. His attorney appealed the sentence, saying the former Long Branch police detective should get a probation term. Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Michael Toto ruled Wednesday that Pascucci must serve 240 days in the county jail. Pascucci pleaded guilty in April 2018 to strict liability vehicular homicide and forfeited his job.