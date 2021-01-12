2nd mass testing site for virus vaccinations opens

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey opened its second mass testing site for administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney, both Democrats, toured the facility Monday at Rowan College in Gloucester County. A similar site opened Friday at a mall in Rockaway, Morris County. The sites are open now just for health care workers, police and fire officials. More than 100,000 doses of the vaccine of the roughly 400,000 the state has received have been set aside for long-term care staff and residents.