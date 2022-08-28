3 found shot near NJ shopping center; 1 dead, 1 critical

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Another 29-year-old man was listed in in critical but stable condition at a Monmouth County hospital and a 25-year-old was treated and released. No arrests were immediately announced.