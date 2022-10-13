3 Navy officers reprimanded in death of SEAL trainee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Navy officials and a new report say the Naval Special Warfare Command has reprimanded three officers in connection with the February death of a SEAL candidate. The 24-year-old collapsed and died of acute pneumonia just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test. Commanders did not directly blame the officers for death of SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, and no one has been fired. But a Navy investigation into his death has triggered a number of changes in how sailors are monitored during the physically and mentally exhausting test. It also has prompted the command to seek and conduct expanded testing for performance-enhancing drugs.