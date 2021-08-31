$300 weekly federal jobless aid to expire in NJ this week

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — About half a million New Jersey residents stand to lose a $300 federal unemployment benefit when it expires on Saturday. Democratic gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during a COVID-19 news conference that it would cost the state more than $1 billion a month to pick up the unemployment insurance tab from the federal government. The expiration will affect about 500,000 people, according to the state Department of Labor. Federal jobless aid was first approved in 2020 when COVID-19 outbreak hit, sending jobless to record highs in New Jersey amid pandemic-related shutdowns.