LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic disturbance call at a veteran police officer’s home in a residential New Jersey town led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab he was operating there. Christopher Walls, a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch force, was suspended without pay following his arrest Saturday night. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney. Monmouth County prosecutors say police who responded to the domestic disturbance call at the Long Branch home were told by someone there that Walls was operating the lab. A state police hazmat team responded and found equipment and substances commonly used to make meth in the home’s basement and in a shed on the property, along with an unsecured gun safe containing many weapons.