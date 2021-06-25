NJ budget boosts pension payment, offers tax rebates

New Jersey will make its first full public pension payment in a quarter century, mail tax rebate checks to 760,000 residents and boost overall state spending by 15% over last year under the fiscal 2022 budget getting a vote Thursday in the Legislature. The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate have set votes on the $46.4 billion spending plan less than a week before a constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget. Lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy benefited from a $10 billion windfall, the result of better-than-hoped-for tax collections as residents’ bank accounts swelled because of COVID-19 stimulus checks.