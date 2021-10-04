Schedule of Events

Civility Week – Brookdale Community College, “Enhance and Learn”

Monday, October 4, 2021

11:00-11:45am

“Professionalism and Civility in the Workplace”

Presented by Jill Donovan, Director of Career, Leadership & Transfer

Pathways, Bill Kelly and Anne LaPorta, Assistant Directors of Career,

Leadership & Transfer Pathways

Location: Remote Live – Advanced Registration Zoom Link:

https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsf-GrqD0qGdd6SsH63RpaWKoS2E05VYND

6:00-8:00pm

Opening Ceremony and Keynote Event

“Closer Than We Might Appear: A Conversation on Connection,

Communication and Civil Discourse with Steven Petrow””

Moderated by Angela Kariotis, Director of Diversity and Inclusion/CCOG

Location: Navesink I, II & III w/ Remote Live Option – Advanced Registration Zoom Link:

https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LpZA_gfPT9OkbToizapRWw

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

11:45am12:45pm

“East Meets West: Aristotle and Confucius on Virtue and Civility”

Presented by Bryan Cocchiara, Adjunct Professor of Philosophy

Location: Navesink I

11:45am1:15pm

“Civility in Encounters with the Police”

Moderated by Jacqueline Seely, Chair of Criminal Justice, and Christopher

York, Instructor of Criminal Justice

Location: Navesink III

11:45am1:15pm

“Living Room Conversations #1”

Hosted by Angela Kariotis, Director of Diversity and Inclusion/CCOG

Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link: https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/j/92734330756

1:30-2:30pm

“Self-Care Leads to Greater Civility”

Presented by Tricia D’Aloia Gandolfo, Director of Nursing

Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link: https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/j/92733673604

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

11:00am1:00pm

“Asking Unanswerable Questions: Setting the Stage for Change and

Being Changed”

Hosted by Angela Kariotis, Director of Diversity and Inclusion/CCOG

Location: Navesink II

2:00-2:45pm

“Human & Humane: Trauma Informed, Non Violent

Communication, and Compassionate Curiosity in the Classroom”

Presented by Laura McCullough, Professor of English

Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link: https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/j/95450352153

7:00-8:30pm

“‘The Long Shadow’ Film Screening and Q & A with Director

Frances Causey”

Presented by Dr. Sara Brown, Director of the Center for Holocaust, Human

Rights and Genocide Education

Location: Remote Live – Advanced Registration Zoom Link:

https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwlcOyprjopGdWPRExCijIWKpXxiPB3iEms.

Thursday, October 7, 2021

11:45am12:45pm

“To Be Civil Is To Be Stigma-Free”

Presented by Sara Burrill, Associate Professor of Psychology, Maeve

Harrington and Emily Maxim, Human Services Students

Location: Navesink I

11:45am1:00pm

“Is That a Dog On Your Plate: A Dialogue on Discourse and Social

Awareness”

Presented by Dr. Barbara Jones, Professor of Anthropology, and Dr. Matthew

Kalos, Instructor of Anthropology

Location: Navesink III

1:30-2:30pm

“A History of Civility”

Presented by Dr. David Bassano, Associate Professor of History

Location: Navesink II

1:30-2:15pm

“Sociology, Self-Reflexivity and Inequality”

Presented by Dr. Diditi Mitra, Associate Professor of Sociology, and Gabrielle

Green, Sociology Student

Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link: https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/j/94699280368

Friday, October 8, 2021

10:00-11:30am

“Empathy: Not Just a Feeling, But an Actionable Skill”

Presented by Dr. Christine Greco Covington, Associate Professor of

Psychology

Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link: https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/j/92270299112

2:00-3:30pm

“From Building a Community to Building a Garden”

Presented by Jeannette Falotico, Founding Principal of Trinity Consulting

Group, Yaritza Ortega, Jean Guerdy Paul and Isabel Shaw, Students in The

Innovation Network (TIN), Dreamers Club and Asia Society

Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81928932522?pwd=RGdHbjJZMnVoT2NRY245Vlh1QlRUdz09