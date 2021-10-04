Schedule of Events
Civility Week – Brookdale Community College, “Enhance and Learn”
Monday, October 4, 2021
11:00-11:45am
“Professionalism and Civility in the Workplace”
Presented by Jill Donovan, Director of Career, Leadership & Transfer
Pathways, Bill Kelly and Anne LaPorta, Assistant Directors of Career,
Leadership & Transfer Pathways
Location: Remote Live – Advanced Registration Zoom Link:
https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsf-GrqD0qGdd6SsH63RpaWKoS2E05VYND
6:00-8:00pm
Opening Ceremony and Keynote Event
“Closer Than We Might Appear: A Conversation on Connection,
Communication and Civil Discourse with Steven Petrow””
Moderated by Angela Kariotis, Director of Diversity and Inclusion/CCOG
Location: Navesink I, II & III w/ Remote Live Option – Advanced Registration Zoom Link:
https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LpZA_gfPT9OkbToizapRWw
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
11:45am12:45pm
“East Meets West: Aristotle and Confucius on Virtue and Civility”
Presented by Bryan Cocchiara, Adjunct Professor of Philosophy
Location: Navesink I
11:45am1:15pm
“Civility in Encounters with the Police”
Moderated by Jacqueline Seely, Chair of Criminal Justice, and Christopher
York, Instructor of Criminal Justice
Location: Navesink III
11:45am1:15pm
“Living Room Conversations #1”
Hosted by Angela Kariotis, Director of Diversity and Inclusion/CCOG
Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link: https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/j/92734330756
1:30-2:30pm
“Self-Care Leads to Greater Civility”
Presented by Tricia D’Aloia Gandolfo, Director of Nursing
Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link: https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/j/92733673604
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
11:00am1:00pm
“Asking Unanswerable Questions: Setting the Stage for Change and
Being Changed”
Hosted by Angela Kariotis, Director of Diversity and Inclusion/CCOG
Location: Navesink II
2:00-2:45pm
“Human & Humane: Trauma Informed, Non Violent
Communication, and Compassionate Curiosity in the Classroom”
Presented by Laura McCullough, Professor of English
Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link: https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/j/95450352153
7:00-8:30pm
“‘The Long Shadow’ Film Screening and Q & A with Director
Frances Causey”
Presented by Dr. Sara Brown, Director of the Center for Holocaust, Human
Rights and Genocide Education
Location: Remote Live – Advanced Registration Zoom Link:
https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwlcOyprjopGdWPRExCijIWKpXxiPB3iEms.
3
Thursday, October 7, 2021
11:45am12:45pm
“To Be Civil Is To Be Stigma-Free”
Presented by Sara Burrill, Associate Professor of Psychology, Maeve
Harrington and Emily Maxim, Human Services Students
Location: Navesink I
11:45am1:00pm
“Is That a Dog On Your Plate: A Dialogue on Discourse and Social
Awareness”
Presented by Dr. Barbara Jones, Professor of Anthropology, and Dr. Matthew
Kalos, Instructor of Anthropology
Location: Navesink III
1:30-2:30pm
“A History of Civility”
Presented by Dr. David Bassano, Associate Professor of History
Location: Navesink II
1:30-2:15pm
“Sociology, Self-Reflexivity and Inequality”
Presented by Dr. Diditi Mitra, Associate Professor of Sociology, and Gabrielle
Green, Sociology Student
Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link: https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/j/94699280368
Friday, October 8, 2021
10:00-11:30am
“Empathy: Not Just a Feeling, But an Actionable Skill”
Presented by Dr. Christine Greco Covington, Associate Professor of
Psychology
Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link: https://brookdalecc.zoom.us/j/92270299112
2:00-3:30pm
“From Building a Community to Building a Garden”
Presented by Jeannette Falotico, Founding Principal of Trinity Consulting
Group, Yaritza Ortega, Jean Guerdy Paul and Isabel Shaw, Students in The
Innovation Network (TIN), Dreamers Club and Asia Society
Location: Remote Live – Zoom Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81928932522?pwd=RGdHbjJZMnVoT2NRY245Vlh1QlRUdz09