Jeff Raspe’s Top Albums of 2021

  • Aeon Station – Observatory
  • Cranston Dean – When It Rains
  • Dave Hause – Blood Harmony
  • Elbow – Flying Dream 1
  • Frogpond – Time Thief
  • Idles – Crawler
  • Jesse Malin – Sad And Beautiful World
  • latewaves – Hell To Pay
  • Laura Jane Grace – At War With The Silverfish
  • Middle Kids – Today We’re The Greatest
  • Monster Magnet – A Better Dystopia
  • Noah Gundersen – A Pillar Of Salt
  • Ours – Ours
  • Paul Weller – Fat Pop
  • Spirit Fox – Arrival
  • stillhungry – stillhungry
  • Tash Neal – Charge It To The Game
  • The Connells – Steadman’s Wake
  • Turnstile – GLOW ON
  • Val Emmich – Mean
  • Honorable Mention: Lizard Music – Arizone! (2021 Omnivore Records version)