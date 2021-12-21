Jeff Raspe’s Top Albums of 2021
- Aeon Station – Observatory
- Cranston Dean – When It Rains
- Dave Hause – Blood Harmony
- Elbow – Flying Dream 1
- Frogpond – Time Thief
- Idles – Crawler
- Jesse Malin – Sad And Beautiful World
- latewaves – Hell To Pay
- Laura Jane Grace – At War With The Silverfish
- Middle Kids – Today We’re The Greatest
- Monster Magnet – A Better Dystopia
- Noah Gundersen – A Pillar Of Salt
- Ours – Ours
- Paul Weller – Fat Pop
- Spirit Fox – Arrival
- stillhungry – stillhungry
- Tash Neal – Charge It To The Game
- The Connells – Steadman’s Wake
- Turnstile – GLOW ON
- Val Emmich – Mean
- Honorable Mention: Lizard Music – Arizone! (2021 Omnivore Records version)