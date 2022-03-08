FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Division of Consumer Affairs is joining with federal, state, and local government agencies and national organizations to celebrate National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW), from March 6 through March 12.
“Every year during National Consumer Protection Week we encourage our residents and businesses to educate themselves more about frauds and scams, and to learn about their consumer rights,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Division of Consumer Affairs. “The Monmouth County Division of Consumer Affairs is available for both residents and businesses and offers free educational services and programs to help protect against consumer fraud.”
The County reminds residents to stop and think before responding to computer inquiries, phone calls and texts, and to never give out personal information such as a social security number, banking statements or credit card information.
The Division of Consumer Affairs offers these additional tips:
Consumer Affairs is a law enforcement agency and the civil arm of the State Attorney General’s Office. It is created and funded by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and protects against consumer fraud and dishonest business practices by enforcing the state Consumer Fraud Act and many other regulations.
Additional information about cyber scams and consumer affairs programs can be found on the County website www.visitmonmouth.com, by calling 732-431-7900 or emailing consumeraffairs@co.monmouth.nj.us. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.