Ex-cop sentenced for manufacturing methamphetamine at home

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer who operated a methamphetamine lab at his home has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Christopher Walls also forfeited his public office and his firearms as part of the sentence imposed Friday. The 50-year-old Walls had pleaded guilty last November to manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance and to causing a risk of widespread injury. The 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department was arrested last May. His lab was discovered when police responded to a domestic disturbance call at Walls’ home in Long Branch and someone there told officers about it.