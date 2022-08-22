Army Corps Deems Manasquan Inlet Safe

An Army Corps of Engineers survey has been done at the Manasquan Inlet and have deemed it still navigable. This report coming after pressure from Congressman Chris Smith who raised concern last week about the buildup of a large sandbar at the inlet.

“I am grateful for the Army Corps of Engineers’ quick response and remain committed to working with them to ensure the safety of all commercial and recreational boaters on the Inlet,” Smith said. The Congressman says he has requested the Corps return in September to evaluate the growth of the sandbar.