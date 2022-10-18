Local police chiefs and sheriffs in Northern New Jersey joined elected officials to promote Federal legislation to fight the epidemic of suburban auto thefts.

The Auto Theft and Prevention Act was introduced by Congresswoman Mikkie Sherrill who joined the dais at the Hartley Dodge Memorial building in Madison saying, “This is not just a New Jersey problem.”

According to police data the highest rates of auto thefts in Monmouth County include towns like Deal, Monmouth Beach, and Spring Lake. With Bayhead and Mantoloking in Ocean leading in auto thefts per residents.

Vehicle Theft Prevention Tips (from the New Jersey State Police):