Local police chiefs and sheriffs in Northern New Jersey joined elected officials to promote Federal legislation to fight the epidemic of suburban auto thefts.

The Auto Theft and Prevention Act was introduced by Congresswoman Mikkie Sherrill who joined the dais at the Hartley Dodge Memorial building in Madison saying, “This is not just a New Jersey problem.”

According to police data the highest rates of auto thefts in Monmouth County include towns like Deal, Monmouth Beach, and Spring Lake.  With Bayhead and Mantoloking in Ocean leading in auto thefts per residents.

 

 

Vehicle Theft Prevention Tips (from the New Jersey State Police):

  • Ensure your vehicle is always locked.
  • Never leave a window open.
  • Ensure all valuables are kept out of sight.
  • Never leave your vehicle running.
  • Never leave your keys in your vehicle.
  • When parking, turn the tires toward the curb. This will make it difficult to tow.
  • Always use your emergency brake.
  • Park your vehicle in a well-lighted area.
  • Try to park your vehicle in attended lots. Criminals DO NOT like witnesses.
  • When parking your vehicle in an attended lot, always use your valet key.
  • Never Leave the title or registration in your vehicle when it is unattended. A thief will use these documents to assist in selling your vehicle.
  • Disable your vehicle when leaving for extended periods of time, i.e., disconnect the battery.
  • Use locking screws on your license plate.
  • Whenever possible, use all available ant-theft devices to include:
    • Steering wheel locks
    • Window etching
    • Vehicle tracking devices, i.e., LoJack
    • Audible alarms
    • Armored collars around steering columns
    • Devices to disable the gas or brake pedal
    • Wheel locks
    • Gear shift locks
    • Hood locks
    • Fuel kill switches
    • Ignition kill switches