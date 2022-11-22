Santiago Becomes 30th Monmouth County Prosecutor

The Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor has a new job title. After a unanimous vote by the New Jersey Senate Raymond Santiago will assume the role as Monmouth County Prosecutor, in the full capacity for a five-year term.

Santiago, who was nominated by Governor Murphy will become the 30th person in the role since the office was created nearly 200 years ago.

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, who attended the swearing in ceremony said “I have full confidence that Acting Prosecutor Santiago will serve the residents of Monmouth County to the best of his ability and utilize his extensive background to lead the entire Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.”