FREEHOLD – An investigation has been launched into a bank robbery from earlier this morning in Middletown Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday.

On Wednesday December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., the Middletown Township Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley National Bank on Rt. 35 in the Kohl’s Plaza.

The investigation revealed the suspect to be a white male, possibly Hispanic, wearing a dark North Face winter coat, blue face mask and a light colored winter hat. The suspect may be operating a silver vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord. Details on a license plate are not available at this time.

The investigation is being handled in conjunction by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Middletown Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ Red Bank Office.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Police Detective Keith Hirschbein at (732) 615-2120.