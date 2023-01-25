Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and eight states have sued Google, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition.

According to the Associated Press, the government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products. The antitrust suit was filed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. The states taking part in the suit include California, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.