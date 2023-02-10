Pt. Pleasant Nail Salon To Pay After Violating ADA

The US Attorney’s Office has reached a settlement with an Ocean County nail salon after allegations of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. In an announcement yesterday, USA Nails of Point Pleasant will pay $1,000 in damages to an individual who was refused service because they were in a wheelchair. The salon also agreement to post their non-discrimination policy and train present and future employees about accommodations. The Americans With Disability Act, also known as the ADA passed in 1990 is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in all areas of public life.