NJ’s green goals for housing, cars, economy get pushback

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey aims to have its entire economy powered by clean energy, end the sale of gasoline powered vehicles and greatly accelerate a switch to electric heating of buildings by 2035 or sooner.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans Wednesday to make New Jersey a national leader in clean energy. But those plans quickly drew pushback — and not just from business groups that called them costly and ill-defined. Some environmentalists say they don’t move the state away from fossil fuel use quickly enough. Murphy’s plans also call for a study of the future of natural gas utilities in New Jersey.