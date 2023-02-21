Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt

One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after the object crashed from the ceiling Sunday afternoon at the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford. According to the Associated Press none of the injuries were life-threatening. Authorities say the venue was evacuated and an investigation will take place. DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.