4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life

BAYVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have filed charges against four students over a recorded attack against a 14-year-old New Jersey student in the hallway of her school.

According to the Associated Press, the video of her being beaten was spread on social media last week, days before her family says Adriana Kuch took her own life. Prosecutors in Ocean County, New Jersey, said Saturday they charged one juvenile with aggravated assault, two with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and one with harassment. The New Jersey school district announced the resignation of its superintendent Saturday. Adriana’s family says they found her body on Feb. 3, two days after her beating beside school lockers at Central Regional High School in Bayville.