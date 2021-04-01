4 people charged in gun ring in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top law enforcement official says four people have been indicted on charges they trafficked guns into New Jersey as part of a gun ring that led to the shooting death of a toddler in 2019. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Wednesday the defendants were arrested in January last year on charges but were indicted on a 57-count grand jury indictment on Tuesday. Authorities identified a semi-automatic rifle sold by the ring in December 2019 as the gun used in the October 2019 fatal shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera.