5 sentenced for roles in Paterson police corruption scandal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Five former Paterson, New Jersey police officers have been sentenced in federal court as part of a long-running corruption investigation. The five had all pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from probation to 24 months in prison. The probe focused on officers who allegedly used excessive force, filed false reports and stole thousands of dollars in cash from people after illegally stopping and searching their vehicles. In May, former Paterson police sergeant Michael Cheff was convicted of a civil rights violation and filing a false report at a trial in which several officers testified against him. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday.