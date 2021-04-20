7 new laws boost protection for sexual assault victims in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law seven bills aimed at strengthening protections for sexual assault victims. Murphy signed the bills on Monday. Among the new laws are measures to set up a three-year pilot program in the office of the attorney general that aims to repair the harm caused by sexual assault. The state police and local police departments must name sexual assault liaison officers under another new law. Murphy, a Democrat, called the changes long overdue and said he was proud to sign the bills into law