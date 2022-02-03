$950,000 settlement reached in suit over police shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The family of a New Jersey man shot and killed by a police officer near an eastern Pennsylvania amusement park in 2018 will reportedly receive part of a $950,000 settlement of a federal civil rights lawsuit against the officer and township. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that the money will be split between Joseph Santos’s two adult sons and 11-year-old daughter, minus law firm fees and costs. Officials said Santos was behaving bizarrely in traffic near Dorney Park in July 2018 and climbed on the hood of the officer’s vehicle and pounded on his windshield and windows before he was shot five times. The officer was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter.