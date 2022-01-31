A Code Blue Alert is in Effect in Monmouth County until Wednesday 2/2

Due to the low temperatures, Monmouth County has activated a Code Blue Alert
Code Blue
In accordance with the New Jersey Code Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management will issue Code Blue Alerts based upon the following criteria:
The above criteria is based upon the National Weather Service Mount Holly, New Jersey forecast for the Freehold zip code of 07728.
Code Blue Alerts will be generally issued in 12- hour increments and will be 6:00 am to 6:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.
Need Assistance
Daytime- Contact Monmouth County Division of Social Services 732-431-6000 ext. 4613
Nights, weekends and holidays: Contact your local Police Department
Overnight Warming Centers
Monmouth County Homeless Shelter—Freehold
Parameters: Co-ed
Trinity Episcopal Church– Asbury Park
Parameters: Co-ed
JBJ & PBC Hope & Comfort Warming Center– Red Bank
Parameters: Men only- must check-in at JBJ Soul Kitchen (Wednesday-Saturday) and Pilgrim Baptist Church (Sunday-Tuesday).
Daytime Warming Centers
Monmouth County Homeless Shelter-Freehold
Parameters: Co-ed
Jersey Shore Rescue Mission- Asbury Park
Parameters: Men, Women and Children from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm daily. All are welcome to stay for dinner served at 6:00 pm and Chapel Services at 7:00 pm. All non-registered men, women and children must depart after Chapel Services.
Lunch Break- Red Bank
Parameters: Monday through Saturday
JBJ Soul Kitchen- Red Bank
Parameters: Opens at 3:30 pm (Wednesday-Saturday)
Pilgrim Baptist Church- Red Bank
Parameters: Opens at 3:30 pm (Sunday-Tuesday)
Want to Help:
Monmouth County Emergency Management continues to seek community partners who are able to provide services under Code Blue Conditions. If you are interested is assisting, please contact the Monmouth County Emergency Management: 732-431-7400 moppegaard@mcsonj.org