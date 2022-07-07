A Flying Shark Blimp Ready To Fly Along the Jersey Shore

If you see a flying shark while at the beach in the coming weeks don’t worry, your not seeing things. Throughout the month a blimp promoting Discovery’s Shark Week will be flying along the East Coast. The shark measures 128 feet long and 44 feet high and will be flying in Atlantic City on Monday, July 11th, Sandy Hook, Long branch, and Asbury Park on July 14th, on the 15th it will return to Asbury with swings in Point Pleasant and Seaside.

East Coast Blimp Schedule

Friday, July 1 – Nashville

Saturday, July 2 – Atlanta

Sunday, July 3 – Charlotte, NC and VA Beaches

Monday, July 4 – Virginia Beach, DE & MD Beaches

Tuesday, July 5 – Ocean City, MD

Friday, July 8 – NJ and MD Beaches

Saturday, July 9 – Cape May, NJ

Sunday, July 10 – Stone Harbor to Ocean City, NJ

Monday, July 11 – Ocean City, Atlantic City, Long Beach

Thursday, July 14 – Sandy Hook, Long Branch, Asbury Park, NJ

Friday, July 15 – Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Seaside

Saturday, July 16 – Long Beach, Toms River

Sunday, July 17 – Sandy Hook, Long Branch, Asbury Park

Monday, July 18 – Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Seaside

Thursday, July 21 – Long Island, NYC, Coney Island, Fire island

Friday, July 22 – Long Island, Jones Beach, Fire Island

Saturday, July 23 – Long Island, Mastic Beach, West Hampton, East Hampton

Sunday, July 24 – Long Island, NYC beaches, Philadelphia, Delaware

Monday, July 25 – Ocean City, MD and NJ Beaches

Thursday, July 28 Charlotte, NC and VA Beaches

Friday, July 29 – Atlanta

Saturday, July 30 – Nashville