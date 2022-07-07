A Flying Shark Blimp Ready To Fly Along the Jersey Shore

If you see a flying shark while at the beach in the coming weeks don’t worry, your not seeing things. Throughout the month a blimp promoting Discovery’s Shark Week will be flying along the East Coast. The shark measures 128 feet long and 44 feet high and will be flying in Atlantic City on Monday, July 11th, Sandy Hook, Long branch, and Asbury Park on July 14th, on the 15th it will return to Asbury with swings in Point Pleasant and Seaside.
East Coast Blimp Schedule
Friday, July 1 – Nashville
Saturday, July 2 – Atlanta
Sunday, July 3 – Charlotte, NC and VA Beaches
Monday, July 4 – Virginia Beach, DE & MD Beaches
Tuesday, July 5 – Ocean City, MD
Friday, July 8 – NJ and MD Beaches
Saturday, July 9 – Cape May, NJ
Sunday, July 10 – Stone Harbor to Ocean City, NJ
Monday, July 11 – Ocean City, Atlantic City, Long Beach
Thursday, July 14 – Sandy Hook, Long Branch, Asbury Park, NJ
Friday, July 15 – Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Seaside
Saturday, July 16 – Long Beach, Toms River
Sunday, July 17 – Sandy Hook, Long Branch, Asbury Park
Monday, July 18 – Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Seaside
Thursday, July 21 – Long Island, NYC, Coney Island, Fire island
Friday, July 22 – Long Island, Jones Beach, Fire Island
Saturday, July 23 – Long Island, Mastic Beach, West Hampton, East Hampton
Sunday, July 24 – Long Island, NYC beaches, Philadelphia, Delaware
Monday, July 25 – Ocean City, MD and NJ Beaches
Thursday, July 28 Charlotte, NC and VA Beaches
Friday, July 29 – Atlanta
Saturday, July 30 – Nashville