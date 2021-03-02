A look at NJ’s budget proposal: Taxes, schools, pension

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing his neighbor during a brawl last year has been indicted on a reckless manslaughter charge. Eighteen-year-old Zachary Latham, formerly of Vineland, also faces two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the indictment handed up Friday by a Cumberland County grand jury. The counts stem from the May 4 killing of 51-year-old William Durham Sr., a longtime state corrections officer. Authorities have said the brawl that broke out at Latham’s home culminated a long-running feud he had with the Durham family. Authorities say Latham was armed with a stun gun and knives and stabbed the unarmed Durham multiple times. Latham has said he acted in self-defense.