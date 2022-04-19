‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ historic tour returns for 2022

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission is pleased to announce the return of ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth,’ with 49 historic sites throughout Monmouth County, on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 1 from 12 to 5 p.m.

“We are excited about the return of ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ historic tour, after a hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission. “The tour is organized into four segments and will feature local organizations’ museums and historic buildings, which will provide a glimpse of Monmouth County’s extensive history. All fees will be waived at the participating sites during the weekend.”

The sites on the tour are generally operated independently. The self-guided tour allows for easy access and various transportation routes between the sites. To start planning your route, preview the tour sites on the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.

A published tour guide that includes all participating site locations and map, programing and contact information will be available at any historic site on the tour or by downloading the guide at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The Historical Commission is also offering a virtual tour that will present all 49 historic sites in an interactive format which will include information, photos, and a map of the tour guide. Each tour site is now a “story point” on an interactive map using state-of-the-art technology.

The annual Weekend in Old Monmouth tour is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission. The Historical Commission, which was established by the Board of Chosen Freeholders in 1988, is dedicated to the preservation of the County’s rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the Commission encourages residents to be involved as well.

The complete list of 2022 Weekend in Old Monmouth sites is as follows:

All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown

Allaire Historic Village, Wall

Allen House, Shrewsbury Borough

Allentown Presbyterian Church

Baird Homestead, Millstone Twp.

Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands

Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan

Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough

Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough

Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township

Crawford House, Tinton Falls

Dr. Cooke’s Medical Office, Holmdel

Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown

First Presbyterian Church, Rumson

Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough

Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township

Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel

InfoAge Science Museum (Camp Evans), Wall

Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township

Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown

Keyport Fire Museum, Keyport

Keyport Historical Society, Keyport

Longstreet Farm (Historic), Holmdel

Marlpit Hall, Middletown

Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough

Montrose Schoolhouse, Colts Neck

National Guard Museum, Sea Girt

Oakely Farm House, Freehold Township

Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune Township

Old Brick Reformed Church, Marlboro

Old First Church, Middletown

Old Tennent Church, Manalapan

Old Wall Historical Society, Wall

Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold

Parker Homestead, Little Silver

Red Bank Women’s Club, Red Bank

Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homestead) Historic District, Roosevelt

Saint Peter’s Church, Freehold Borough

Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Borough

Spring Lake Historical Society, Spring Lake

Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan

Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park

Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands

Taylor-Butler House, Middletown

Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean

T. Thomas Fortune House, Red Bank

Twin Lights Museum, Highlands

Village Inn, Englishtown

Walnford (Historic), Upper Freehold