‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ historic tour returns for 2022

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission is pleased to announce the return of ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth,’ with 49 historic sites throughout Monmouth County, on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 1 from 12 to 5 p.m.
“We are excited about the return of ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ historic tour, after a hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission. “The tour is organized into four segments and will feature local organizations’ museums and historic buildings, which will provide a glimpse of Monmouth County’s extensive history. All fees will be waived at the participating sites during the weekend.”
The sites on the tour are generally operated independently. The self-guided tour allows for easy access and various transportation routes between the sites. To start planning your route, preview the tour sites on the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.
A published tour guide that includes all participating site locations and map, programing and contact information will be available at any historic site on the tour or by downloading the guide at www.visitmonmouth.com.
The Historical Commission is also offering a virtual tour that will present all 49 historic sites in an interactive format which will include information, photos, and a map of the tour guide. Each tour site is now a “story point” on an interactive map using state-of-the-art technology.
The annual Weekend in Old Monmouth tour is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission. The Historical Commission, which was established by the Board of Chosen Freeholders in 1988, is dedicated to the preservation of the County’s rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the Commission encourages residents to be involved as well.
The complete list of 2022 Weekend in Old Monmouth sites is as follows:
All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown
Allaire Historic Village, Wall
Allen House, Shrewsbury Borough
Allentown Presbyterian Church
Baird Homestead, Millstone Twp.
Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands
Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan
Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough
Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough
Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township
Crawford House, Tinton Falls
Dr. Cooke’s Medical Office, Holmdel
Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown
First Presbyterian Church, Rumson
Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough
Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township
Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel
InfoAge Science Museum (Camp Evans), Wall
Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township
Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown
Keyport Fire Museum, Keyport
Keyport Historical Society, Keyport
Longstreet Farm (Historic), Holmdel
Marlpit Hall, Middletown
Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough
Montrose Schoolhouse, Colts Neck
National Guard Museum, Sea Girt
Oakely Farm House, Freehold Township
Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune Township
Old Brick Reformed Church, Marlboro
Old First Church, Middletown
Old Tennent Church, Manalapan
Old Wall Historical Society, Wall
Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold
Parker Homestead, Little Silver
Red Bank Women’s Club, Red Bank
Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homestead) Historic District, Roosevelt
Saint Peter’s Church, Freehold Borough
Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Borough
Spring Lake Historical Society, Spring Lake
Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan
Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park
Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands
Taylor-Butler House, Middletown
Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean
T. Thomas Fortune House, Red Bank
Twin Lights Museum, Highlands
Village Inn, Englishtown
Walnford (Historic), Upper Freehold