A Weekend in Old Monmouth Returns

A Weekend in Old Monmouth returns this weekend at 49 historic sites throughout Monmouth County. Step back in time on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 12 to 5 p.m.

The sites on the tour are generally operated independently. The self-guided tour allows for easy access and various transportation routes between the sites.

A published tour guide that includes all participating site locations and map, programing and contact information will be available at any historic site on the tour or by downloading the guide at VisitMonmouth.Com.

The Historical Commission is also offering a virtual tour that will present all 49 historic sites in an interactive format which will include information, photos, and a map of the tour guide. Each tour site is now a “story point” on an interactive map using state-of-the-art technology.