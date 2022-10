Aberdeen Man Sentenced to Prison On Federal Cocaine Charges

A Monmouth County man has been convicted of federal drug charges. The conviction comes after a two-week trial of Damion Helmes of the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen.

He, along with 19 others were charged in August of 2019 of multiple charges including conspiracy and distribution. They sold cocaine in towns like Keansburg, Matawan, Keyport, Red Bank, Long Branch, Asbury Park and Brick Township.

Helmes will serve a minimum sentence of 5 to 40 years in prison and be fined up to $40 million.