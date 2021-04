Accuweather Predicts Less Busy 2021 Hurricane Season

Even though it is spring meteorologists are looking toward the 2021 hurricane season. Forecasters at Accuweather are predicting a less busy year than 2020 with 16 – 20 named storms. That prediction includes 7 to 10 hurricanes with 3 to 5 being major hurricanes. That forecast is above the 30-year average with the temperature of the Atlantic Ocean warmer than normal for this time of year.