After long wait, New Jersey moves ahead on recreational pot

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law legislation to set up a recreational marijuana marketplace, decriminalize cannabis and loosen penalties for underage possession of the drug and alcohol.

From Gov. Phil Murphy’s Facebook page

The move comes more than three months since voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug. The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the last-minute measure Monday to ease penalties on underage possession of both alcohol and marijuana as a way to secure Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature on legislation they had sent him in December.