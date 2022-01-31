After the blizzard, the East Coast digs out under sunny sky

BOSTON (AP) — The sun was shining on much of the East Coast on Sunday, a day after a vicious nor’easter brought blizzard conditions to many areas, and left more than 100,000 customers without power. Winds that had gusted to more than 80 mph on Saturday had died down, and temperatures climbed into the upper teens and 20s as people emerged from their homes to dig out. The storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine, but Massachusetts bore the brunt of the fury. The towns of Sharon and Stoughton got more than 2 1/2 feet of snow before the storm moved out. About 35,000 remained without power in Massachusetts by Sunday afternoon.